The White House’s “new media” squad is clinging to yet another conspiracy theory.

During a press briefing Monday, Liam Cosgrove, a reporter for the far-right blog ZeroHedge, asked press secretary Karoline Leavitt to address a theory claiming that a number of deaths were secretly linked to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“Trump posted to Truth Social a video highlighting what most people call the ‘Clinton body count,’” he said.

Doubling down, Cosgrove said that there was a “strange number of suicides that seem to happen in circles" surrounding the Clinton family.

He then pointed to President Donald Trump's erratic Truth Social behavior over the weekend, when he posted a video captioned, “THE VIDEO HILLARY CLINTON DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE,” linking her to the death of John F. Kennedy Jr.

To make matters worse, Cosgrove also confidently called the death of Jeffrey Epstein the "most famous Clinton-related death" before asking when more of the Epstein Files would be released.

“I know the attorney general has committed to releasing those files. I would defer you to the Department of Justice on her timeline. But, when she’s made a promise in the past, she has kept it, and I’m certain that she will in this case as well,” Leavitt said.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec hold up a copy of the “Epstein Files” provided by the White House.

But Cosgrove isn’t the only far-right voice infiltrating press briefings to spout insane conspiracy theories.

Since welcoming “reporters” who are linked to accepting money from Russia, the White House briefing room has been an echo chamber of racist theories on immigration and other insane ideas.

And while the White House claims it wanted more journalists who represent U.S. voters, it seems to be pushing out centrist media altogether.

Outlets like CBS News are struggling to maintain footing in the Trump administration, and The Associated Press continues its battle to access the briefing room, too.

Only time will tell how Trump’s “new media” will impact how everyday Americans stay informed.