Democratic lawmakers are slamming the Trump administration after the Department of Justice filed charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver, Democrat of New Jersey.

Interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said on Monday that McIver would be charged with assault and impeding law enforcement following McIver and other Democrats’ inspection of a new immigration detention center in New Jersey on May 9.

“The charges against me are purely political,” McIver said in a statement, and accused the Trump administration of trying to “criminalize and deter legislative oversight.”

“This administration will never stop me from working for the people in our district and standing up for what is right,” she added.

In a joint statement, the House Democratic leadership denounced the charges.

Interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba, left, arrives at the courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, on May 15.

“There is no credible evidence that Rep. McIver engaged in any criminal activity, and she would not have been permitted to tour the facility had she done anything wrong,” the Democrats said, adding, “Everyone responsible for this illegitimate abuse of power is going to be held accountable for their actions. An attack on one of us is an attack on the American people.”

The statement was signed by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, Vice Chair Ted Lieu, and Assistant Leader Joe Neguse.

Other Democrats piled on.

Rep. Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts called the charges “baseless.” Frequent administration critic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said the incident was “a political stunt—point blank.”

Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts noted how President Donald Trump had pardoned the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but “is now using selectively edited footage in an attempt to justify the arrest of a political opponent.”

The charges stand in stark contrast to the overly careful actions of the Department of Justice under former President Joe Biden. Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland declined to prosecute Republican members of Congress for their role in attempting to interfere in the 2020 election process, and he also did not pursue charges against elected members who may have been connected to the Jan. 6 attack.

Newark, New Jersey, Mayor Ras Baraka speaks to supporters and media after a court appearance on May 15.

While Garland's DOJ made every effort to avoid even the slightest appearance of partisanship, Trump and his administration are openly targeting Democrats under dubious pretenses.

The FBI arrested a Wisconsin judge in late April, accusing her of obstructing efforts to deport a Mexican immigrant. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at the same event associated with McIver’s charges, though he was later freed.

Republicans have also threatened to charge other prominent Democrats with crimes for advocating for constitutional rights in connection with the administration’s anti-immigrant push. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers have been in the Trump team’s crosshairs on this front.

Trump and his allies have gone all-in for authoritarianism and are using the American justice system to achieve their goals.