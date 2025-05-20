A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump says Medicaid-slashing tax bill doesn't cut 'anything meaningful'

Sure, yeah … just millions of people who might lose their health insurance.

DOJ slammed for charging Democratic congresswoman in 'political stunt'

“Everyone responsible for this illegitimate abuse of power is going to be held accountable.”

White House press briefing officially jumps the shark

Trump’s “new media” squad asks the important questions.

Federal judge bashes DOGE and sides with 'Peace'—but is it too late?

Unfortunately, the damage is already done.

DOJ uses its civil rights division to take aim at Chicago's diversity

Ah, yes, the worst kind of civil rights violation: hiring Black people.

Cartoon: Preparing for hurricane season

Because nothing says “waste and fraud” like a weather service during hurricane season.

Another insurrectionist pardoned by Trump has been rearrested

It’s almost like these are just all-around bad people.

Walmart’s price hike hits a sore spot for Trump—his voters

Trump went from “Groceries will be cheaper” to “EAT THE TARIFFS.”

Why is Cory Booker still voting for Trump’s agenda?

The same guy who torched the GOP just weeks ago is now helping them out.

Vance visits new pope in desperate bid to get on his good side

JD “Brown-Noser” Vance strikes again.

