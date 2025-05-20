Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a bit of a freak out during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing after being asked a simple question by Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington.

“Whose decision was it to withhold Child Care and Development Block Grant funding?” Murray asked the scientifically stunted Kennedy, who has recently struggled to defend his budget cuts in front of congressional committees.

Kennedy began ranting, saying he was being unfairly accused and attacking Murray for “presiding over the destruction of the health of the American people.”

“Mr. Secretary, I'm asking you a question about child care. I'm asking you, who made the decision to withhold child care and Development Block Grant funding?” Murray repeated.

“That was made by my department,” Kennedy finally answered.

Murray, a former preschool teacher, has been a strong advocate for funding for Head Start programs, which was frozen earlier this year, putting many preschool programs at risk of closure.

Kennedy’s defensiveness may be rooted in having to defend his terrible public health decisions, like the wholesale slashing of funding for health care and scientific research, his insistence on creating doubt about the safety of vaccines, or his preoccupation with fluoride.

Whatever it is, Kennedy’s asinine decisions are finally coming back to bite him.