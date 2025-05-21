Oh, goody, this might not be the last time we’ll have a Donald Trump in the White House, tearing apart the country bit by bit, grift by grift.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. said that he hasn't ruled out a future run for president.

"I don't know, maybe one day, you know—that calling is there," Trump Jr. said at a Bloomberg event in Qatar, the country that’s trying to hook his daddy up with a jumbo luxury jet. “I’ll always be very active in terms of being a vocal proponent of these things. I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it's the America First party now, the MAGA party, however you want to look at it."

If Trump Jr. were to run, he likely would be formidable in a 2028 GOP primary, as he is correct that the Republican Party has been taken over by the Make America Great Again movement.

Recent polling shows that Vice President JD Vance is the current frontrunner, with Trump Jr. in second—that is, if Trump Sr. doesn’t crumple the Constitution into a ball, toss it in the garbage, and run for a third term himself.

But if Trump Jr. does run, he’d have to contend with a bevvy of evidence that he’s an actual piece of human garbage—something that I may get in trouble for saying as Trump Jr. has threatened other media outlets for reporting on his efforts to cash in on Daddy's name.

President Donald Trump is joined by sons Eric and Donald Jr. while campaigning in 2024.

Trump Jr.'s crypto scams are lining his pockets with billions of dollars while fleecing the rubes in his daddy's cult. His work to rake in cash by trading in on his father's name could also mire him and the Trump administration in years of investigations if Democrats win back the House.

It was also Trump Jr.'s influence that got Vance chosen as vice president, even though a majority of Americans view the extremely unlikable Vance unfavorably. Trump Jr. also helped choose the cast of unqualified clowns that are now in the Trump administration.

Not to mention, Trump Jr. is a major creep. His venture capital fund is launching a literal "steroid olympics" in which participants are allowed to use performance enhancing drugs, which can cause a host of dangerous health conditions including heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and psychiatric problems.

He’s also made disgusting “jokes” on social media, including making fun of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s husband being nearly bludgeoned to death by a lunatic who was radicalized by right-wing media.

And his first instinct after President Joe Biden announced he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer was to mock Jill Biden.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another cover-up???” he wrote on X, making fun of the fact that the former first lady has a PhD.

Trump Jr. also seemingly delights in killing protected animals, even posing for a photo with a severed elephant tail.

It’s hard to believe that anyone could be as bad as Trump Sr., but his firstborn son may soon accomplish just that.