Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado laid into Rep. Jim Jordan during the House Rules Committee’s early Wednesday hearing on the GOP’s 1,100-page tax break giveaway to the rich, the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“I find it astounding. I'm not sure that many of your colleagues understand the full import of this,” Neguse said of a provision Jordan added to the bill that would make federal judges require citizens suing the government for a violation of their constitutional rights to post a security payment, which is not currently how things work.

Jordan, one of President Donald Trump’s top attack dogs against federal judges who have challenged the administration’s many anti-constitutional actions, tried to deflect Neguse’s questions about the provision’s broad, unconstitutional implications. His response only exposed how craven and unintelligent he really is, leading to this memorable exchange:

Jordan: I just want, I just want to say the situation we're trying to address is what's been happening around the country. Neguse: You didn’t write it that way. Jordan: As you know, there’s a single federal judge [who] gets cases brought to the judge. They waive the security and then issue a decision that applies nationwide to all immigrants who are in that situation. Neguse: Why didn’t you put ‘nationwide” in this language? Jordan: Well, we can look at the language. I, I, I mean— Neguse: It’s 6 AM, you're voting on this thing in like ten hours. What are we talking about?

It’s not that hard to make Jordan look bad, but Neguse’s handling of the Ohio Republican in the early morning hours was a masterclass in managing the GOP’s unserious, slapdash approach to legislating.

Republicans began the House Rules Committee’s hearing at 1 AM in an attempt to rush through finalizing the rules of Trump and the GOP’s signature piece of legislation. Speaker Mike Johnson is stuck trying to appease an unappeasable GOP on a disastrous budget bill that would add trillions to the deficit, cut popular, necessary programs like Medicaid, and hurt GOP voters.

Johnson says he hopes to have it through Congress by Memorial Day.