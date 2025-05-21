A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

COVID boosters are latest casualty of Trump's anti-science administration

This will certainly Make America Healthy Again.

Here is the latest way the Trump administration is attacking colleges

This latest attack brought to you by the letters “D,” “E,” and “I.”

Can Democrats buy cool?

All we need is … a progressive Joe Rogan?

Voters may want more US factories—but they don't want to work in them

Who would have guessed the majority of Americans don’t want to toil away in factories?

Cartoon: Runaway American grift

Maybe Trump is just hungry for some “Human Touch.”

Target sales plummet after bowing to Trump's anti-diversity crusade

Another major retailer feels the impact of following Trump’s idiocy.

Trump took the Qatari jet bribe. Most voters have a problem with that

It’s doubtful Trump even knows what the word “ethics” means.

Terrible son of terrible president teases worst possible future

God help us all.

Click here to see more cartoons.

Campaign Action