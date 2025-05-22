Republicans made their fealty to Dear Leader painfully clear on Thursday, not just by passing a destructive budget that rips health care away from millions, but by renaming a baby savings program in President Donald Trump’s honor.

The program was originally dubbed the “Money Account for Growth and Advancement”—“MAGA” for short, obviously. It would let parents open special trust accounts for kids under 8 starting in 2026.

Then came the name change. Apparently, “MAGA” wasn’t enough of a shrine. In a last-minute amendment Wednesday night, Republicans made their intentions unmistakable. The money will now go into something called a “Trump Account.”

But there are plenty of strings attached. To qualify, the child has to be a U.S. citizen “at birth” and born between Dec. 31, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2029—conveniently timed with Republicans’ push to force people to have more children while doing nothing to support the moms and families raising those children.

Republicans insist this is about encouraging childbirth and supporting families. But the reality tells a different story. The incentives are laughably small, child care is still unaffordable, and the GOP’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” is expected to jack up college costs for the very kids they’re supposedly championing. Let’s not forget—it was Republicans who blocked the expanded child tax credit that kept families afloat during the pandemic.

As for the Trump accounts themselves, each eligible child would receive a one-time $1,000 deposit. They would also be invested in the stock market—because, apparently, the best way to help working families is to gamble their kids’ future on an economy the president keeps trying to burn down.

“The Bill includes MASSIVE Tax CUTS, No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, Tax Deductions when you purchase an American Made Vehicle, along with strong Border Security measures, Pay Raises for our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, Funding for the Golden Dome, “TRUMP Savings Accounts” for newborn babies, and much more!” the president bragged in a Thursday X post.

The rebrand was tucked into a late-night amendment to the GOP’s budget behemoth—a fiscal monstrosity that hands giveaways to the rich while gutting support for everyone else. House Republicans rammed it through Thursday morning, right on cue after pressure from Trump.

Democrats saw it for what it was. During a hearing Wednesday night, Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado torched the move, pointing out the absurdity of it all.

“You all would be screaming bloody murder if we named savings accounts after Barack Obama,” he said. “The new trust accounts for your children and grandchildren, ‘Obama accounts.’ I would love to see the reaction.”

Neguse didn’t stop there: “For all the talk of my colleagues not treating him like a king, it sure seems like you are attempting to do so.”

Indeed. Republicans are so desperate for Trump’s approval that they’re plastering his name on everything. They’ve introduced bills to put him on the $100 bill, suggested renaming Dulles International Airport after him, and even let him run for an unconstitutional third term.

They’ve also entertained legislation to support his land-grab fantasies, including acquiring Greenland, and one lawmaker even floated renaming the nation to “Red, White and Blueland.”

It’s pathetic and a transparent ploy to earn favor with a man who would toss any of them aside without a second thought.