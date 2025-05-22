The courts have come to the rescue yet again, with a federal judge on Thursday blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, ordering the agency to reinstate employees after mass layoffs.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun of Boston, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, issued the preliminary injunction halting two of the Trump administration’s attempts to gut the Education Department. The ruling delivers a major blow to Trump’s push, led by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, to eliminate the agency altogether.

The lawsuit—brought by the Somerville and Easthampton school districts, the American Federation of Teachers, and other education groups—argued that the mass firings left the department unable to perform its most basic duties of supporting special education, distributing financial aid, and enforcing civil rights protections.

And Joun agreed. The plaintiffs, he said, offered “an in-depth look into how the massive reduction in staff has made it effectively impossible for the Department to carry out its statutorily mandated functions.”

“The layoffs will likely cripple the Department. The idea that Defendants’ actions are merely a ‘reorganization’ is plainly not true,” he wrote. “Defendants do acknowledge, as they must, that the Department cannot be shut down without Congress's approval. Yet they simultaneously claim that their legislative goals … are distinct from their administrative goals”—a claim he called unsupported and self-contradictory.

The court ordered the department to reinstate the roughly 1,300 workers who were fired in the March 11 layoffs. Between that purge, employee buyouts, and probationary terminations, the agency had been cut down to about half its original size.

The Trump administration pitched the layoffs as a push for “efficiency,” part of Trump’s broader pledge to eventually shutter the department entirely. But the court found that there was little efficiency achieved.

Joun cited the “irreparable harm” caused by the cuts—financial instability, obstructed access to vital information, and the collapse of services for vulnerable students and schools—and plaintiffs welcomed the decision.

“Today’s order means that the Trump administration’s disastrous mass firings of career civil servants are blocked while this wildly disruptive and unlawful agency action is litigated,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, which represents the Somerville plaintiffs.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten called it a step toward undoing the Trump administration’s assault on public education.

The ruling, she said, “rightly rejected one of the administration’s very first illegal and consequential acts: abolishing the federal role in education.”

This isn’t the first time a court has forced the Trump administration to rehire federal workers dismissed without cause, but the Education Department vowed a swift appeal.

“Once again, a far-left Judge has dramatically overstepped his authority, based on a complaint from biased plaintiffs,” spokesperson Madi Biedermann said in a statement to NBC News, calling the Trump administration’s actions “obviously lawful.”

“President Trump and the Senate-confirmed Secretary of Education clearly have the authority to make decisions about agency reorganization efforts, not an unelected Judge with a political axe to grind,” she added.

Trump has long targeted the Department of Education. When he nominated McMahon to lead it, he said he hoped that she would “put herself out of a job.”

In February, Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency slashed nearly $1 billion from the department’s budget and terminated dozens of contracts and grants, particularly those tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The fight for public education is far from over. But for now, the courts have delivered a rare check on Trump’s drive to dismantle the Department of Education from the inside out.