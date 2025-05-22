First lady Melania Trump is living the ideal MAGA life: hawking junk to make a buck.

On Thursday, she posted a 15-second promotional video for the AI-narrated audiobook version of her memoir “Melania,” which she published as a physical book this past October.

“A NEW ERA IN PUBLISHING,” she humbly announced in her post.

In a classic billionaire move, Melania Trump clearly wants to make more money with less effort, replacing human narrators with artificial intelligence. Does listening to an AI-generated version of the first lady’s voice drone on for seven full hours sound appealing? If so, you probably don’t mind the huge cuts coming to Medicaid.

This is just Melania Trump’s latest gimmicky move to cash in on her book.

Ahead of the memoir’s October release, she used her husband’s attempted assassination in Pennsylvania to sell books. “I can't help but wonder, why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” Melania said during a promotional video posted to X. “There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.”

She followed that up with a bizarre video comparing her old nude photo shoots to Renaissance art such as Michelangelo’s “David.” She also highlighted book excerpts that proclaimed her pro-abortion-rights position, which many saw as a disingenuous and calculated attempt to soften her husband’s terrible record on reproductive rights.

Since Donald Trump won a second torturous term in office, Melania Trump has largely remained out of the public eye, resurfacing mainly to hawk her memoir, a “Lady Liberty” necklace, and Christmas ornaments during the holiday season.

She did not even have to appear in public for Amazon to fork over $40 million to license a documentary about her, directed by a man facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

The first lady’s grift is just the latest example of how monetization, not public service, is why the Trump family got into politics.