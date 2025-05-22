Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth doesn’t think color or gender matters in the military—unless you’re transgender.

“Black, white, male, female, it doesn't matter. We are going to be COLOR-BLIND and MERIT-BASED warfighters,” the former Fox News host said in a speech at Fort Bragg on Thursday.

The statement came as a stark contrast to transgender military members facing the decision of leaving their positions or being forced out of service by the Trump administration.

Of course, Hegseth—a man who can’t even do his new job without a makeup studio—signed off on the military combing through service members’ personal medical records to identify transgender people who haven’t chosen to come forward about their identity.

Earlier this month, Hegseth gave the all clear for the Pentagon to start removing as many as 1,000 openly transgender people.

“No More Trans @ DoD,” Hegseth bragged in a post on X after the Supreme Court sided with President Donald Trump’s transgender military ban.

In a separate interview, reported by Associated Press, Hegseth added, “No more pronouns. No more dudes in dresses. We’re done with that shit.”

Hegseth, who had to promise to kick his alleged booze habit to get his current job, has a knack for calling transgender people (and women) unfit for military service. According to him, they negatively impact the “lethality” of the job.

Then again, this mirror seems to be reflecting right back at him.

In terms of “lethality,” Hegseth has managed to share classified war plans in not one, but two group chats on third-party app Signal. The TV host-turned secretary of Defense has shared attack plans with the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, his personal lawyer, his brother, and his wife. More so, Hegseth can’t even keep his own team happy. Staffers are running to the media to raise the alarm about what’s happening in the dark—making Hegseth threaten polygraphs across the board.

But, hey, transgender people are the problem.