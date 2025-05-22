A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Which authoritarian country are we secretly deporting people to today?

Worst ongoing geography lesson ever.

House GOP passes cruel bill to steal from the poor to give to the rich

RIP, Medicaid.

Trump's racist ambush of South African president gets even more bonkers

Is anyone surprised that Trump was peddling outright lies?

Cartoon: Big, beautiful bill

Finally, a break for the beleaguered billionaires!

GOP renames kids’ savings plan to honor Dear Leader

Republicans’ favorite pastime is figuring out new ways to suck up to Trump.

Sean Duffy is busy shilling for Tesla as flights are grounded

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

'No pain': Billionaire commerce secretary shrugs off your tariff worries

"I mean, it's one banana, America. What could it cost, $10?"

