Much like our country and our world, Daily Kos has been navigating a period of transition. As we approach our 23rd anniversary (!!!) of grassroots activism, storytelling, and progressive journalism, we remain committed to one thing above all—the power of this community to change the world.

From the very beginning, Daily Kos has been shaped by the voices of passionate, principled writers—many of them rising directly from this community. They weren’t traditional pundits or professional journalists. They were progressives with something to say, and a deep desire to say it. Over the years, their work helped define who we are. They brought heart, grit, and a relentless commitment to fighting for what’s just and right.

Many of those writers have since moved on, and we feel that absence deeply—just like many of you do. They didn’t just write for us. They wrote with us. And their legacy is something we honor every day.

But if there’s one thing we’ve learned in two decades of political struggle, it’s that to meet the challenges of the moment, we have to keep building on the foundation laid by those who came before us.

Today, we’re proud to introduce you to the writers carrying the Daily Kos mission forward. The team includes several new additions—some with traditional journalism backgrounds, others rooted in the fierce, community-driven writing that has always been at the heart of this site. Together, they bring a powerful blend of experience, passion, and progressive commitment to the work ahead.

These new voices carry forward the values that built Daily Kos: fierce independence, a commitment to clarity over spin, and a deep respect for the people who power this movement—you.

We hope you’ll take the time to get to know them. Read their work. Leave them a comment. Encourage them. Donate to support their work.

Because even as the writers change, the most important voice here has always been the same: the voice of this community.

With that, we’re excited to introduce you to our current writing team:

And check out some of the writers’ favorite stories that they’ve written for you in the past year.