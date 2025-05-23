As the Republican Party prepares to make historic cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, President Donald Trump’s public health squad is out and about admonishing parents for their kids' diets.

After releasing the first yawnstipating Make America Health Again Commission report, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on CNN with Kaitlan Collins. Collins asked Kennedy what he would say to a single mom with kids, who is feeding them food she can afford with the time available to her.

“It's an illusion to think that processed food is cheap because you end up paying for it with diabetes,” Kennedy responded. “You end up paying for it with autoimmune dysregulation, with mitochondrial dysfunction, with inflammation, and you end up paying much higher costs in the long run.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz , Trump’s administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, was given the easier task of going on Fox News Friday morning to chastise working parents for not digging their food out of the ground themselves.

“Give them real food,” Oz told Fox News’ Lawrence Jones. “Just give them food that comes out of the ground looking the way it looks when you eat it. Real food that you can recognize.”

On Thursday, House Republicans passed Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which calls for massive cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits. NBC News reported that the proposed GOP budget includes historic 30% cuts to SNAP.

This news comes as the cost of living continues to rise, with food prices up 49% compared to last year according to Yahoo Finance. SNAP currently provides food assistance to more than 40 million Americans, including approximately 16 million children.

The GOP has a history of targeting families in need of assistance. Just a couple of years ago, Republican lawmakers successfully killed the pandemic-expanded child tax credit, which had benefited around 36 million families with children.

Senate Republicans demonstrated just how quickly they are willing to blow up the filibuster, something they did this week, when it lines up with their priorities. Right now, the number one priority for the billionaires who control the GOP is securing tax breaks for the wealthy at the expense of everyone else.