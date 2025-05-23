Donald Trump’s newly appointed head of the Social Security Administration joked with staff this week that he had to “Google” the gig to figure out how to do his new job.

Frank Bisignano, former CEO of financial tech company Fiserv, told staffers that he hadn’t been looking for a role when the Trump administration approached him about running the agency, according to audio obtained by ABC News.

"And I'm like, 'Well, what am I going to do?' So, I'm Googling Social Security. You know, one of my great skills, I'm one of the great Googlers on the East Coast," Bisignano said.

"I'm like, 'What the heck's the commissioner of Social Security?'"

Bisignano was confirmed in a 53-47 Senate vote along party lines earlier this month. He faced criticism from Democratic senators who accused him of secretly communicating with Elon Musk and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which he denied.

However, as Musk and his minions were busy gumming up the works of the agency and spreading wild misinformation about 150-year-old Social Security recipients, the former Wall Street CEO told CNBC in March that he was "fundamentally a DOGE person.”

A federal judge responded to their recklessness by twice blocking Musk and his DOGE staffers from accessing the personal information of millions of Americans at the agency.

In April, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander wrote, "To be sure, rooting out possible fraud, waste, and mismanagement in the SSA is in the public interest. But, that does not mean that the government can flout the law to do so."

Related | Watch Musk nearly cry and threaten to kill Social Security

The SSA provides monthly benefits to 73 million Americans and distributes more than $1.6 trillion annually. Without Social Security, approximately 22 million people would fall below the poverty line.

Democratic leaders like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been outspoken about protecting Social Security, one of the most successful and popular government programs.

According to the Pew Research Center, 79% of Americans believe Social Security should not be cut under any circumstances.

Hopefully, Trump’s new pick to run the program does his Googling to learn how vital and valued the agency is for tens of millions of Americans.