A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Here's some crazy sh-t Trump says that the White House is now hiding

You can watch the president mangle his words, but you can’t read them anymore.

Oh, lord! JD Vance gives another super awkward interview

His charm offensive is just … offensive.

Supreme Court delivers shocking victory for separation of church and state

Or what happens when a conservative justice actually does the right thing.

Cartoon: Hungry hungry hypocrite

“Eat the tariffs,” indeed.

Trump targets foreign students in latest attack on Harvard

He won’t stop until the Ivy League university bends to his will.

RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz scold poor parents who can't afford healthy food

Let them eat grass-fed organic filet mignon.

Trump’s tariff tantrum could send iPhone prices soaring

Another day, another crazed demand from the president.

