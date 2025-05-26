Donald Trump’s future presidential library, likely to be located in Florida, is already raking in cash and objects that many consider to be thinly veiled bribes or payoffs.

On Wednesday, the Department of Defense confirmed it had accepted a $400 million luxury jet from the government of Qatar—a gift that has drawn widespread and well-deserved criticism. After all, it appears to be a clear violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bans public officials from accepting gifts “of any kind.”

Trump has tried to defend accepting the jet by saying it’s a gift to the Department of Defense, not him, even though he also says it’ll wind up in his presidential library after he leaves office.

But experts disagree. For instance, Richard Briffault, a Columbia Law School professor specializing in government ethics, told NPR that if the plane joins Trump’s library once he exits the White House, “then it's not really a gift to the United States at all."

A 13-year-old private Boeing aircraft that President Donald Trump toured takes off from Palm Beach International Airport, in Florida, on Feb. 16.

Worse, this $400 million luxury “gift” will likely cost taxpayers around $1 billion in modifications to make it a new Air Force One. And experts say those upgrades may not be completed before Trump leaves office, meaning this plane could go straight to his library.

This is shaping up to be yet another hunk of money sent to Trump’s unbuilt library. Since winning a second term, Trump has received settlements from tech and media giants he’s sued, in cases legal experts consider ludicrous. Through settlements, ABC News and Meta, which owns Facebook, have dumped tens of millions of dollars to Trump’s future library.

“It looks like a bribe and a signal to every company that corruption is the name of the game,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, said about the Meta settlement.

Trump’s record-breaking inauguration fund, flush with donations from corporations and the billionaire class, far exceeded the costs of the event. The Wall Street Journal reports that what’s left will find its way to Trump’s library.

Mother Jones also points out that Trump’s history of shady handling of classified documents and his lack of transparency—such as around things like his first inauguration fund’s spending—make it difficult to believe anything Trump’s team says about how much money will actually go to Trump’s presidential library.

Presidential libraries are expensive to build. For example, former President Barack Obama’s library has been criticized for its increasing construction costs, with the overall price tag now estimated to be around $830 million. And the upkeep for the presidential library system has risen, now costing around $100 million a year.

But how much will it cost to maintain Trump’s luxury jetliner and the hanger his library will need to keep it in?