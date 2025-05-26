More Americans are ditching their citizenship to hop across the pond due to Donald Trump’s presidential decisions. According to data sets put out by the UK, numbers have spiked since the convicted felon (somewhat) swore on the Bible in January. For our old pals, the British government has received 1,931 British citizenship applications between January and March—an astronomical 12% jump from what the UK Home Office is used to seeing.

Of course, Canada might also be an excellent place for new immigrants opposing Trump, given the fact that the U.S. president’s tantrum revived Canada’s dying Liberal party. Right after the election, Politico reported that “while Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said it doesn’t systematically track direct inquiries to its office, [Canadian spokesperson Julie] Lafortune added: ‘Anecdotally, we can confirm we’ve seen a spike in questions from U.S. citizens reaching out today.’”

This isn’t the first time people have jumped ship due to Trump. Back in 2020 the UK saw a similar influx of applications.

According to Alistair Bambridge, in a 2020 interview with CNN, it all boiled down to the basics: Dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the pandemic, taxes, and the obvious tense political climate. Today, we’re seeing a similar—arguably worse—story play out.

As Trump dismantles the federal government bit by bit, Americans are watching live as the president has a stranglehold on higher education’s ability to make its own decisions.

Other issues like the inhumane treatment of immigrants, the continued loss of rights for LGBTQ+ people, and a “Big, Beautiful Bill” that target those on Medicaid could also contribute to why people are saying goodbye.

In other words, there are plenty of reasons why someone might want to say goodbye to their bad tax brackets and overpriced lunches.