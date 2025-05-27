President Donald Trump is retreating from a tariff threat—and bragging about it.

Last Friday, Trump threatened to impose 50% tariffs against the European Union starting on June 1, claiming that the bloc of 27 nations “has been very difficult to deal with” and that talks “are going nowhere.” But on Sunday, he backed off following a “very nice” discussion with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

But on Tuesday, he boasted that his unwarranted threat was a successful negotiation tactic to speed up the process.

“I have just been informed that the E.U. has called to quickly establish meeting dates. This is a positive event, and I hope that they will, FINALLY, like my same demand to China, open up the European Nations for Trade with the United States of America,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. “They will BOTH be very happy, and successful, if they do!!!”

The new deadline for the E.U. is July 9, but as BBC notes, that’s one day later than the original July 8 deadline.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 12.

This chaos, like so many of Trump’s tariff actions, has wrecked needless havoc on the stock market, which fell after Trump made his threat last Friday. Stocks rebounded Monday, following Trump’s walkback.

In fact, market analysts have coined a phrase for this dance: TACO, or Trump Always Chickens Out.

Tuesday marks at least the second time Trump has quickly retreated from his tariff threats against the E.U. The first came shortly after Trump’s infamous “Liberation Day,” wherein Trump announced major tariffs against nearly every country. However, because this threw markets into a tailspin, Trump largely pulled back from them in short order, in what NBC News termed “Capitulation Day.”

Not only could Trump’s tariffs make popular consumer products like Apple’s iPhones more expensive, his tantrum-style negotiating threatens the American tourism industry.

What remains uncertain is how Trump’s trade war will benefit Americans. If the goal is to lower prices for consumers, Trump has so far failed miserably, with many companies continuing to indicate that they plan to increase prices. Conversely, his claims that his trade wars will increase domestic manufacturing are unlikely to excite voters who would overwhelmingly prefer not to work in a factory.

The E.U., which has readied a $107.2 billion retaliatory measure to Trump’s threatened tariffs, has said it hopes to find less destructive outcomes in the ongoing Trump trade wars.

What Trump will do next is anyone’s guess, and that’s why consumers and businesses are bracing for the worst.