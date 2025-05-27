The Government Accountability Office just issued a giant detailed report about how the Trump administration illegally impounded billions of dollars by suspending approval of any new electric vehicle charging projects. Predictably, however, the administration does not care and responded by just shrugging it off.

You are probably wishing you lived in an era where you did not have to care about dense GAO reports, and you could trust that the government was just sort of humming along. But we all live in the Trump era, which means that government projects are subject to the whims of President Donald Trump or Elon Musk, which is why you’re now reading about the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. Lucky!

Back in February, the Federal Highway Administration—which is part of the Department of Transportation and currently being wildly mishandled by former reality TV star Sean Duffy—issued a memo saying that the new leadership of DOT has “decided to review the policies underlying the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program.”

Trump shakes hands with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The memo rescinded the Biden-era guidance for NEVI and suspended approval of all State Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment plans. The only thing that would continue is reimbursement to states that have already incurred costs—but only until the administration gets around to issuing new guidance.

So why is the administration holding back this money? According to the FHWA memo, it’s the now-familiar justification for most of the administration’s actions in gutting programs: guidance has to be “updated to align with current U.S. DOT policy and priorities.”

There’s just one problem with holding back this money: the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which says that the executive branch cannot withhold funds already allocated by Congress. But the administration has been flouting the ICA for months, beginning with Trump’s attempt to freeze all federal spending, despite those funds already being appropriated by Congress.

So what happened when the GAO report dropped? Well, Russell Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, currently very busy implementing Project 2025, went on X to say the government was just going to ignore it. Oh, and also that the GAO “played a partisan role in the first-term impeachment hoax.”

The GAO is a boring thing, and that’s meant in the most complimentary way. It’s a congressional watchdog that examines government spending and provides Congress and agencies with “objective, non-partisan, fact-based information to help the government save money and work more efficiently.” Huh. That sounds a lot like it was already doing the sort of thing that the made-up Department of Government Efficiency says it was doing.

The GAO has 39 other open impoundment-related investigations, but Vought preemptively shrugged those off as well, saying that the GAO would call everything an impoundment to “grind our work to manage taxpayer dollars effectively to a halt” and that all investigations were “non-events with no consequence.”

