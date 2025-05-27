President Donald Trump admitted that he goes easy on murderous Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying that if Trump wasn't in office Russia would be facing more consequences for the violent war the country is waging on Ukraine.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD," Trump wrote in a social media post on Tuesday. "He's playing with fire!"

It's unclear if Trump, who is objectively a moron, understood that he was admitting that he hasn’t held Putin accountable—whether it be for the war in Ukraine or Putin’s interference in American politics.

But the admission comes as even some GOP senators, who normally refuse to go against Dear Leader, say they've had enough with Putin's attacks on Ukraine and are calling on Trump to respond.

"I believe president trump was sincere when he thought his friendship w Putin wld end the war. Now that being the case ITS TIME FOR SANCTIONS STRONG ENUF SO PUTIN KNOWS 'game over,'" Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

And on Monday, Grassley wrote a plea for sanctions mentioning Trump by name.

"I’ve had enuf of Putin killing innocent ppl. Pres Trump Take action AT LEAST SANCTIONS," Grassley implored.

Trump's revelation that he’s gone easy on Putin comes after Russia launched yet another assault on Ukraine Monday, killing at least 30 civilians and wounding more than 163 others, according to The New York Times. It was the biggest drone attack Russia has launched on Ukraine to date, The Associated Press reported.

The U.S. president’s whiny admission also came a day after Trump fired off yet another Truth Social post in which he lamented that Putin has changed and become more violent—even though Putin has always been a violent dictator who invades other countries and kills anyone who dares to dissent.

Trump wrote:

I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia! Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop. This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not 'Trump’s,' I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred.

Russia’s violent attacks on Ukraine have embarrassed Trump, who has been unable to end the war that Putin started—even though Trump vowed numerous times during the 2024 presidential campaign that he'd end the war within 24 hours of taking office.

Russia has continued to bombard Ukraine even as Trump has taken Russia’s side in his failing effort to broker peace. Trump has made positive remarks about Putin while railing on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including in an embarrassing ambush against Zelenskyy that Trump and Vice President JD Vance conducted in the Oval Office in February.

On May 19, after speaking with Putin, Trump issued a statement saying the two warring countries would begin peace negotiations.

“Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of,” Trump said in a statement.

But Russia quickly broke those ceasefire negotiations, leaving Trump with egg on his face once again.

While Trump’s criticism of Putin is a step in the right direction, it’s ultimately meaningless unless Trump proves he is willing to actually punish the Russian dictator or help Ukraine fight back against Putin’s brutal war.