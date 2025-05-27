Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t want people to take medical advice from him—unless he is telling specific groups of people to stop getting vaccinated.

The Health and Human Services secretary said in a video posted to X Tuesday that he was removing the COVID-19 vaccine from the recommendation list for children and healthy pregnant women.

“Last year the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children,” Kennedy said, alongside Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary and National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya.

Other federal agencies are falling right in line and backing the Trump administration’s ongoing push to limit the vaccines.

“There’s no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” Makary said.

x Today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from @CDCgov recommended immunization schedule. Bottom line: it’s common sense and it’s good science. We are now one step closer to realizing @POTUS’s promise to Make America Healthy Again. pic.twitter.com/Ytch2afCLP — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) May 27, 2025

One X user asked Grok, co-President Elon Musk’s AI system that lives within the social media platform, to link the scientific research Kennedy used to reach his decision.

Amusingly, even the AI founded by the MAGA-boosting billionaire said that Kennedy’s reasoning for making the call “remains unclear” and that he “provided no specific scientific papers.”

The AI bot also said that, despite Kennedy’s call to remove vaccine recommendations for pregnant women, a 2022 Lancet study said that keeping pregnant women vaccinated actually proved to have a positive effect. The CDC has also reported that pregnant women are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 and have increased risks of pregnancy complications.

Of course, swaying the notorious anti-vaxxer is easier said than done. Kennedy may have claimed during his confirmation hearing that he believed in the positive impact of vaccines, but his track record says otherwise.

The MAHA man himself has called the COVID-19 vaccine the “deadliest vaccine ever made” and has pushed the concept that routine immunizations cause autism.

And while pregnant women and children are still welcome to receive the vaccine should they choose to do so, the problem lies in the messaging.

Similarly to when vaccine skepticism rose during the pandemic, public misperceptions around vaccines opened the door for more people to be exposed to not just COVID-19 but other preventable illnesses as well.

Thanks to the negative messaging around vaccine safety, even measles has made a comeback in the U.S.—and Kennedy is still reluctant to push the vaccine for the viral infection that has proven deadly for two children in Texas and one adult in New Mexico in 2025.

And as children contract and even die from preventable illnesses, Kennedy’s morbid anti-vax messaging is clear.

“We’re now one step closer to realizing President Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy said in the video posted Tuesday.