In a rant posted Tuesday to his Truth Social account, President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funds from California if the state continues to allow transgender athletes to participate in events. Trump’s demand came after California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, expressed concerns about transgender people being allowed to freely compete.

“California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow ‘MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,’” Trump wrote. “Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to. The Governor, himself, said it is ‘UNFAIR.’”

Trump’s comments were apparently targeting a child, a high school junior who competed in the long jump and triple jump in a high school meet.

The Trump administration has repeatedly targeted transgender Americans, particularly children, in an attempt to bar transgender people from equal participation in American life. This has taken the form of withholding funds to push for transgender exclusion from school sports, as well as a ban on transgender military service. Trump campaigned in the 2024 election on a bigoted platform of opposing transgender equality and exclusion.

In March, the bigotry of the Republican Party and the conservative movement got an unexpected boost from Newsom. In an interview with conservative activist Charlie Kirk on his podcast “This is Gavin Newsom,” Newsom argued against transgender inclusion in women’s sports.

“Well, I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness; it’s deeply unfair,” Newsom said.

Newsom received backlash for his comments targeting a vulnerable community. The Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization released a statement that said, “The path to 2028 isn't paved with the betrayal of vulnerable communities.”

Newsom has been considered a likely Democratic presidential candidate in the next election.

Trump’s new threat underscores the fact that Newsom’s stance did not endear him to people on the right who oppose trans equality. Trump’s statement clearly positions Newsom on the other side of the issue.

It hasn’t just been transgender rights where Newsom has drifted right. He also recently pushed for undocumented immigrants to be removed from the state’s free health insurance program, even though he once touted free health care for all California residents regardless of immigration status as a personal achievement. While he has framed it as a fiscal necessity, it’s gutting his progressive policy.

Other potential 2028 Democratic candidates have seen their stature grow without following Newsom’s right-leaning playbook.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has openly supported transgender inclusion t while criticizing Trump on a host of issues. And while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got some criticism for meeting with the Trump administration, she has not publicly supported the right’s bigoted cultural agenda, and her approval ratings have increased.

Democrats at both the state and federal level are still grappling with how to respond to Trump and his support within the Republican Party. But it seems clear that backing the right when it comes to rolling back human rights is a losing proposition.