A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's waging a war on fridges—and voters hate it

Not only is food getting more expensive, but it may also get less safe to eat.

The FTC is being weaponized for Elon Musk—and it won’t stop there

Because an infomercial for Tesla on the White House lawn wasn’t enough.

Trump issues another corrupt pardon to another MAGA criminal

And he’s somehow far from the most deplorable.

NPR sues Trump for violating the First Amendment

Only a true monster could have a problem with “Sesame Street.”

Cartoon: Puppet master

We certainly know who pulls the strings.

New report shows how Trump is breaking the law, and nope, he doesn't care

Only the Trump administration would take laws as a mere suggestion.

Trump delivers yet another ludicrous blow to Harvard

This is not serious policymaking, it’s a PR stunt.

Trump admits to treating Putin with kid gloves

The fact that Trump thinks he has any power over the dictator says a lot.

