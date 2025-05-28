Are Democrats finally ready to shake off the gerontocracy that’s long defined their leadership—and pass the torch to a new generation of progressives?

That’s the question looming over the upcoming June 24 caucus election, where House Democrats will choose who will replace the late Rep. Gerry Connolly as ranking member of the powerful Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The vote, held by secret ballot, could become a litmus test for whether the party is serious about elevating younger, bolder voices—or whether it will cling to tradition.

According to Politico, the contest is shaping up to be a four-way race. With Donald Trump in the White House, whoever wins this seat becomes the party’s lead watchdog on one of Congress’ most visible panels—and a critical counterweight to the administration. The choice will speak volumes about Democrats’ direction in this next phase.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who unsuccessfully challenged Connolly for the post in December, said she won’t run this time, citing her desire to stay on the Energy and Commerce Committee. That leaves the lane open for other progressives, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who has emerged as a top contender.

Crockett, a 44-year-old Democratic firebrand, has built a profile taking on Trumpworld figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia while also fiercely defending her party, even when it puts her at odds with leadership. Her bid would mark a stark generational and ideological shift.

Other expected contenders include California’s Robert Garcia, Massachusetts’ Stephen Lynch, and Maryland’s Kweisi Mfume. Lynch, the 70-year-old interim ranking member, has made no secret of wanting the job permanently. But he doesn’t bring the same energy. He came under fire earlier this year after snapping at a constituent who asked him to oppose all Republican-backed legislation. In other words, he’s more of a caretaker than a change agent.

Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts, shown in 2013.

Most lawmakers had paused their jockeying out of respect for Connolly, whose funeral was held Tuesday. But behind the scenes, the race is underway. Politico reports that Crockett has been texting colleagues to make her pitch. Mfume, age 76 and the most senior of the group, has quietly reached out to fellow members. And Garcia, who is 47 and holds a leadership post in the caucus, has also been meeting with colleagues to build support.

The process will mirror last year’s: Candidates will first appear before the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which makes a recommendation that the full caucus typically ratifies. It’s rare for the caucus to defy that endorsement.

Still, the stakes feel different this time.

With three Democratic lawmakers having died in office since the beginning of March, the party is being forced to reckon with its aging leadership. The Oversight Committee post is one of the highest-profile gigs in the House.

Giving it to a younger, more progressive lawmaker would signal a shift—and could energize the base heading into what will likely be another grueling two years of Trump-era fights.

This is Democrats’ chance to shake up the status quo. They’d be foolish to squander it.