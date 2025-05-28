President Donald Trump announced late Tuesday that he would fully pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were sentenced to federal prison in 2022 for fraud and tax evasion.

Trump made the announcement from the Oval Office and, true to form, he turned it into quite the spectacle, with his team even posting a video of him calling the Chrisleys’ daughter, Savannah, to say that he thought their punishment had been “pretty harsh.”

“Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump said before adding, “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them a good life.”

The Chrisleys’ pardon fits a familiar pattern: Trump using his clemency powers to reward allies, boost loyalists, and punish perceived enemies.

According to the Pew Research Center, Trump issued 144 pardons in his first term. Since returning to office, he’s already pardoned more than 1,500 people—many of whom are close allies, MAGA figures, or wealthy donors.

By comparison, former President Joe Biden issued 80 pardons and 4,165 commutations. Though Biden’s use of “preemptive pardons” drew criticism, Trump’s approach is even more brazen.

Trump began his second term by pardoning more than 1,500 people convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, including violent offenders. He also commuted sentences for insurrectionists who were already serving time—many who have long rap sheets, and some who have even reoffended after being freed.

Liz Oyer, former DOJ pardon attorney, told PBS News that Trump is essentially creating “a two-tier system of justice for regular people and then for those who have political connections and wealth.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley

“Pardons are normally reserved for people who show remorse for a crime they have been convicted of and who have actually served at least some and typically all of their sentence and have shown personal growth and rehabilitation during that time. However, this administration appears to be using pardons in a completely different and new way, which is to reward people who demonstrate political loyalty to the administration. And that is unprecedented,” she said.

The Chrisleys, known for their reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” built their brand around being God-fearing, real estate moguls living in a mansion outside of Atlanta, Georgia. But prosecutors called them “career swindlers” who bounced “from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes.”

In 2022, the couple was convicted on multiple counts of financial fraud and tax evasion. Todd was sentenced to 12 years and Julie to 7 years, and an appeals court upheld Todd’s conviction but vacated Julie’s.

Still, the couple has had a powerful advocate in their daughter, Savannah, a vocal Trump supporter who spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, where she claimed that her parents were “persecuted by rogue prosecutors” because they were conservative public figures.

It’s no secret that Trump is easily swayed by money and flattery, and his clemency record shows as much. Some of the worst offenders have reportedly sought out Trump’s help, banking on his love of the spotlight, cash, and celebrity connections.

And the Chrisleys weren’t even the only beneficiaries this week.

Trump also pardoned Paul Walczak, a former nursing home executive who pleaded guilty to evading more than $10 million in taxes to fund his lavish lifestyle in 2024. His clemency request had stalled—that is, until his socialite mother, Elizabeth Fago, attended Trump’s $1 million-a-head fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month. Less than three weeks later, her son was pardoned.

Trump’s pardon list also includes Scott Jenkins, a former Virginia sheriff convicted of selling police badges in exchange for bribes; and Michele Fiore, a former Las Vegas councilor and Trump loyalist convicted of wire fraud for using funds from a memorial to a fallen officer on plastic surgery.

As his pardon spree continues, Trump’s message is clear: If you’re rich, connected, or MAGA enough, your crimes might just be forgiven.

Sorry, Joe Exotic.