The New York Post has been accused of killing an article that exposed unflattering information about Terry Cole, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Drug Enforcement Agency.

In April, former DEA agents expressed worries about the role Cole played in a botched raid that resulted in the death of 10 Colombian police officers. Concerns were also raised about Cole’s work supervising a Mexican federal police agent who later leaked key information to drug cartels.

It is unclear if the quashed article is connected to previous reports about Cole’s record or based on new allegations.

The Breaker newsletter reported on Monday that Post Editor-In-Chief Keith Poole decided to spike the story that was being worked on by journalist Josh Kosman, who has written for the conservative tabloid for 16 years.

After submitting his story, Kosman said he received an email from the political editor of the Post that shocked him.

“There’s no good way to say this, so I’ll just say it: KP [Keith Poole] spiked the story,” the email read.

Kosman has since been suspended from the Post

“Unfortunately when Keith takes actions like this you are catching and killing a story,” the veteran reporter told Breaker. “Then two weeks later you’re telling me to get out. I certainly interpreted it as retaliation. The timing struck me as not coincidental.”

The Post denied the allegation of “catch and kill,” which is a technique employed in the past by Trump’s media allies.

During Trump’s 2024 fraud trial in New York City, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified that a deal was struck between Trump and the tabloid to pay off people who had negative stories about Trump with the intention of never publishing them—including the story of his affair with Playboy model KarenMcDougal.

Poole, the editor at the center of the new controversy, was recently singled out by Trump for praise, raising questions about his journalistic integrity.

“I highly recommend Keith Poole, who is the very successful Editor-in-Chief of the New York Post, to take over the entire operation of the highly inaccurate, “China Centric,” Wall Street Journal,” Trump wrote in a May 9 Truth Social post.

The New York Post, Wall Street Journal, and Fox News are all owned by right-wing mogul Rupert Murdoch, who for decades has used his media empire as a megaphone for the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

Historically, the Post has not shied away from publishing negative stories about public officials—if they’re Democrats. The tabloid has furthered conspiracy theories and false stories about former President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party and its voters, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, among many others.

The Post’s sister media organization, Fox News, is of course notorious for its anti-Democrat, pro-Trump posture.

Media outlets appear hell-bent on bending to a vengeful Trump, and it isn’t just in the conservative media. Outlets like Politico have hailed Trump as a “great president” while the increasingly conservative Washington Post equated Biden’s pardons of people Trump was targeting for retribution with the newly sworn-in president’s decision to pardon Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Trump has had a parade of billionaire tech bros, like Washington Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, publicly paying tribute to him, and he has given them props for making a pro-MAGA pivot.

The New York Post and other media outlets covering for Trump isn’t surprising, but that usually happens behind closed doors. Now everyone can see the corruption with their own eyes.