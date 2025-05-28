A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Bromance over: Musk trashes Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Hmm, what is it that happens to the star-crossed lovers again … ?

Will House Democrats pick seniority or a shake-up?

It’s beyond time to pass the torch to the next generation of progressives.

Wall Street has a hilarious new way of mocking 'chicken' Trump

Tacos, anyone? 🌮

Now Trump is pardoning fellow reality TV fraudsters

You get a pardon! And you get a pardon! And you … oh, not you, I hated “Tiger King.”

House Republican suffers fresh voter rage over Trump's tax bill

Turns out voters don’t like leaders who take their health care and food stamps.

Army paratroopers will make big boy Trump feel special on his birthday

Festivities fit for a fascist.

Cartoon: What lives matter?

We won’t be around to decide.

New York Post accused of censoring report that made Trump look bad

You’d think they’d have given up trying to make him look good by now …

Kristi Noem tries her hand at influencing foreign elections

What, like the Homeland Security secretary has other work to do?

Sleazy 'border czar' seems to have one heck of a conflict of interest

It’s just one big, giant grift.

FBI whack job reopens investigations in bid to placate far right

Nothing sketchy happening under Trump, so might as well focus on Biden. 🤷🏻‍♀️

