President Donald Trump went on quite the emotional journey Wednesday after a reporter informed him that the financial community has coined a new term for dealing with his chaotic tariff threats: the “TACO trade,” which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out.

The revelation followed an Oval Office ceremony to swear in bottled-water tantrum thrower and former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington.

“Oh, isn’t that nice—I chickened out. I never heard that,” Trump responded, seemingly unaware that his trade “strategy” of bluster followed by retreat is being mocked by the very finance bros he seeks approval from.

Trump worked himself up into a lather trying to defend his wounded ego, bragging that he is opening China and characterizing his latest capitulation to the European Union after threatening 50% tariffs as strategic.

“We have the hottest country in the world right now,” Trump said, quoting an alleged compliment from the king of Saudi Arabia. “Six months ago, this country was stone cold, dead. We had a dead country.”

A still rambling Trump proceeded to admit that he had to reduce his crazy high proposed tariff rates after realizing, “Wow, that's high.” It isn’t the first time that Trump has confessed to making up numbers when blabbing out misguided policies.

Trump closed with one of his routine attacks on the free press, admonishing the reporter who hurt his feelings by telling him the truth.

“But don't ever say what you said. That's a nasty question,” he whined. “To me that’s the nastiest question.”

That query was the least nasty thing about being in a room where Pirro had just been sworn in for anything other than a deposition.

