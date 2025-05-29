U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorneys are intentionally seeking to have undocumented immigrants’ cases dismissed by judges as a new tactic to deny them due process.

As they show up to court, undocumented immigrants are met with plainclothes ICE agents ready to arrest and deport them following their hearings, with instances reported in New York City, Dallas, San Francisco, and San Diego.

"This escalation of tactics breaks down trust. People should be free to attend their important court cases without fear of being arrested, detained and deported outside of the court,” the New York Immigration Coalition told USA Today.

This rapidfire of arrests follows calls to ramp up deportation numbers from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

According to Axios, insiders said that Noem and Miller demanded deportations to be increased to 3,000 per day, so sitting outside of courthouses might be one tactic ICE is using to appease the big bosses.

Typically, immigration court cases can take years to process, but the Trump administration is completely removing any option of due process altogether. Of course, this has been part of President Donald Trump’s wish list all along.

“We cannot give everyone a trial, because to do so would take, without exaggeration, 200 years. We would need hundreds of thousands of trials for the hundreds of thousands of Illegals we are sending out of the Country. Such a thing is not possible to do. What a ridiculous situation we are in. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote on Truth Social in April.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students have lost their visas simply for their political beliefs or even past traffic violations. ICE agents have also been arresting unsuspecting students on their campuses and taking them to detention centers riddled with abuse.

Other immigrant communities, like Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status, await to find out if the Trump administration will be coming for them next.

“Mommy, what am I going to do if immigration comes?” a 10-year-old Venezuelan girl asked her mother.

“That makes you feel very depressed, anxious, and distressed,” the mother told NBC News. “This is all terrible.”