Elon Musk's reign of terror in the federal government has officially come to an end, after the malevolent billionaire announced on Wednesday that he has left the White House to return to his floundering business empire.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk wrote in a post on X. "The [Department of Government Efficiency] mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

In the four months Musk was a member of President Donald Trump's administration, his DOGE group both utterly failed to meet his goal of cutting $2 trillion in federal spending, and hobbled important government programs, like Social Security, the National Weather Service, disease mitigation efforts, lifesaving foreign aid, and medical research for things like childhood cancer.

And he now leaves with his tail between his legs, having been cast away from Republican politics as he is a massive liability for the GOP’s electoral prospects.

While Musk's destruction will outlive his tenure, we have to point and laugh at him in order to alleviate our despair. Here's a look at Musk's most insane moments in the White House.

Elon Musk holds a chainsaw on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 20, in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

1. The CPAC chainsaw

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Musk spouted insane conspiracy theories and wielded a chainsaw on stage while yelling—what else?—“Chainsaw!”

2. His band of DOGE bros

Soon after DOGE kicked off its destructive spree, media outlets unmasked the host of racist and incompetent bros Musk hired to staff the group.

One of the DOGE bros, 25-year-old Marko Elez, was forced to resign after his racist social media posts surfaced, only for Musk to rehire him.

And who can forget the 28-year-old tech bro Nate Cavanaugh, who marched into the U.S. Institute of Peace to take over the building and shut down the independent agency—a move that was just overturned on May 19 by a federal judge?

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to reporters near a red Tesla vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11.

3. The Tesla infomercial

In March, Musk got Trump to host a Tesla infomercial on the White House lawn—a tacky and corrupt gambit that did little to help revive Tesla's image or sales, which are still in the toilet.

4. His Wisconsin Supreme Court fail

Later in March, Musk donned a cheesehead to dole out wads of cash in an effort to elect a conservative candidate to the Wisconsin state Supreme Court. The candidate Musk bankrolled ultimately lost in a landslide after Democrats tied the candidate to Musk and his destructive DOGE efforts.

The loss spooked Republicans, showing just how potent of an issue Musk could be for Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections.

5. The failed war-plan briefing

Also in the later half of March, Musk attempted to get briefed on the United States' secret war plans with China, a country Musk has financial ties to.

Thankfully, Musk, who had no reason to know the military’s plans for fighting China, was never briefed on the war plans. That’s because even someone as corrupt as Trump—who lines his own pockets by selling access to the White House to the highest bidders—thought that Musk getting the China war plans would have been a conflict of interest.

“Elon has businesses in China. And he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that,” Trump said.

6. DOGE ‘savings’

As Musk’s DOGE faltered and the public soured on it, Musk tried to build back support by listing off the allegedly wasteful contracts DOGE canceled.

But the group’s savings tracker, which it published online, was filled with errors and fake accounting gimmicks to make it look like DOGE cut more than it actually had. The tracker’s website frequently had to be corrected as reporters found numerous mistakes.

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, speaks in the Oval Office at the White House on Feb. 11.

And at the end of the day, DOGE may not have saved the government much at all. In fact, one independent analysis found that DOGE’s cuts will end up costing the government $135 billion in legal costs and lost productivity.

7. Musk’s ‘legion’ of babies

And let’s not forget—though we may want to—the revelations about the babies Musk has reportedly sired with women across the country as part of his twisted goal of creating a "legion" of his offspring.

As reports surfaced that Musk was a deadbeat dad who impregnated women and then left them high and dry, he bizarrely toted one of his at least 14 children around with him at the White House, possibly to prove he isn’t a terrible father.

In one appearance, Musk’s son was seen picking his nose and wiping the boogers on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

What an apt metaphor for the mess Musk has left us all with.