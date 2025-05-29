All aboard the suck-up train.

Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida wants to force the Washington, D.C., public transportation agency to rename itself from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to the Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access (WMAGA). He also demands that the Metrorail be renamed the “Trump Train.”

On Thursday, to promote this juvenile display of loyalty, Steube posted to his social media one of those AI-generated fantasy images right-wingers love so much these days. This one shows President Donald Trump wearing a “WMAGA” conductor’s cap.

“In the spirit of DOGE, this bill demands accountability by conditioning federal funding on reforms that signal a cultural shift away from bureaucratic stagnation toward public-facing excellence and patriotism,” Steube said in a Thursday statement about his childish Make Autorail Great Again Act, which, if enacted, would withhold federal funding from WMATA unless it underwent this MAGA rebranding.

The Florida Republican is no stranger to outrageous public displays of fealty to Trump. Last summer, he introduced a bill to rename ocean areas surrounding the United States as the “Sea of Trump.”

Steube’s new gesture of submission is just the latest exhibition of worship by GOP minions.

Others have proposed to rename sections of interstates as well as Dulles International and Nashville International airports after Trump. Even the GOP’s disastrous new budget bill includes naming proposed federal trust accounts for children in honor of its Dear Leader.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina of Florida, shown in 2022.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida proposed a bill roughly a week after Trump’s inauguration to carve his face onto Mount Rushmore. Texas Reps. Brandon Gill and Troy Nehls introduced the “Golden Age Act of 2025,” which would replace Benjamin Franklin’s image on the $100 bill with Trump’s miserable mug.

In early April, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr proudly sported a gold Trump pin in a pathetic display of MAGA allegiance. The FCC is intended to be an independent government agency, of course.

Meanwhile, when ethically challenged Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee appeared on Fox Business on Thursday, he was asked about his proposed amendment to the Constitution, which would allow Trump a third term in office.

“Now let's be honest. That's a tough and long road,” Ogles said, acknowledging the improbability of the amendment passing. “But I think what it does is it forces a conversation.”

When pressed on having this “conversation” he’s so eager to have, Ogles admitted no one was actually having it.

Republican lawmakers seem to spend most of their time focused on proving their obeisance to Trump. Under his administration, cult-like loyalty tests for federal employment have been introduced, ensuring more bizarre displays of obedience in the future.