Trump goes on pardon spree as his failures pile up

Nothing like showing mercy to fellow felons to cheer a guy up.

7 of Elon Musk's worst co-president moments as he exits White House

“We’ll miss you,” said no one.

Pundit turned FBI official cries to Fox News that his job is too hard

Yelling racist things on TV is easier than taking orders!

Cartoon: But, you see, Biden was old!

Pay no attention to the maniac who’s actively crushing democracy.

White House resorts to spin as court throws out Trump's idiotic tariffs

When all else fails, whine about “judicial tyranny.”

The DOJ is working to suppress your vote—starting in North Carolina

Trump’s toadies won’t stop until every last obstacle is placed in front of the ballot box.

Trump demands bigger bribe from CBS as network’s news staff jumps ship

It’s not enough that media companies are bending—he wants them to genuflect.

ICE attorneys find horrific new way to fast-track deportations

If you’re not outraged, then you’re not paying attention.

