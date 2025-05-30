Grab your red hat and put on your best Republican makeup: MAGA has officially become its own dating culture.

Trump-loving conservatives are donning their best wares and proudly bonding over never becoming, or marrying, “beta males cucks.” Which, hey, for a demographic of men who were struggling to attract women due to their outright terrifying political views on women’s rights, maybe this somehow translates to good news, after all.

And some of the eligible singles lining up even have names of notoriety, including longtime activist and election denier CJ Pearson.

“It’s never been a better time to date as a conservative,” he told the New York Post.

According to Pearson, women want to be with a man who is a “provider and who they feel safe around.” Which is, apparently, exclusive to men with right-leaning political views who don't have “pronouns in [their] bio.”

And while, for a bit, men were seemingly drowning in loneliness on the right, more women have picked up their trad-wife aspirations and joined the dating pool. And according to Raquel Debono, founder of Make America Hot Again, “hotness is a bipartisan issue.”

Daniel Penny, a Marine Corps veteran who killed Jordan Neely in a chokehold in 2023.

Apparently it’s hot to be acquitted in the 2023 killing of Jordan Neely, considering Daniel Penny was one of Debono’s star guests at her “MAHA” event in New York City last week.

“There was a couple in the bathroom who were doing something highly inappropriate at my last party. It was getting hot and heavy in there,” Debono proudly told the New York Post.

Another star guest was Jan. 6 insurrectionist Isabella DeLuca, who is mortified to be single and childless at the ripe age of 25.

“Friends my age feel behind,” she told the Post, adding that she knows "getting married and having a family" will make her feel "fulfilled."

“I don’t want to spend the duration of my 20s partying and quote-unquote living my life to come into my 30s and realize I made a mistake,” DeLuca said.

Of course, everyone deserves a shot at true love and at building a safe, supportive family. And while men seemed to be driving away every chance at achieving that with their disturbing obsession with calling women “cunts” and men “cucks,” that seems to be changing.

Instead, Republican singles can meet at $400 yacht parties, surely to discuss a mutual admiration for President Donald Trump—despite, well, everything.

May the odds be ever in their favor.