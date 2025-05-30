A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump wants to punish drug users—but Musk gets a pass

A chronic drug abuser can run a faux government agency, but Trump draws the line at giving them health care.

'We all are going to die': GOP senator harshly dismisses voters' fears

Might as well not worry about silly things like food and health insurance!

Trump taps far-right troll and podcaster to lead ethics office

Can’t get more qualified than that!

Trump and Leonard Leo: The biggest 'let them fight' ever

Big week for Trump breakups. 💔

Cartoon: Big beautiful trickle

No more gold toilet for this guy.

The Justice Department has turned into a raging dumpster fire under Trump

Who needs justice when you can have grievances?

Frisky MAGA singles think they're Making America Hot Again

May they find the love they deserve.

