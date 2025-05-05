In a late April profile in The Atlantic, President Donald Trump boasted, “I run the country and the world.” But in election after election, voters around the world are rejecting his self-centered proclamation and empowering parties that oppose Trumpism.

Australia is the latest nation to do so, with the nation’s Labor Party handily winning on Saturday after being behind in polling earlier in the year. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was declared the victor just a half hour after polls closed, emerging ahead of Peter Dutton, leader of Australia’s center-right Liberal Party.

Dutton used elements of Trump’s campaign style, complaining about the “woke brigade” and voicing opposition to pro-diversity campaigns. Albanese was even labeled “Temu Trump,” a reference to the Chinese shopping site that sells cheap knock-offs.

While Dutton tried to distance himself from Trump as the election came to a close, Australian voters—particularly retirees and those close to retirement—saw their savings tumble as Trump’s haphazard tariff policy rolled out and tanked global markets.

Simon Jackman, honorary professor at the University of Sydney, told CNN, “Then along comes Donald Trump … and the election just pivoted.”

Voters in Singapore also backed politicians whom they felt could best protect their economy from Trump.

The People's Action Party and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong won in a landslide on Saturday. The party has branded itself as a force for stability as the world reacts to Trump’s tariffs actions, particularly China. In his victory speech, Wong said the results “will put Singapore in a better position to face this turbulent world.”

The Singapore and Australia results follow in the footsteps of Canada, where Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party secured victory after lagging far behind in the polls before Trump’s new term.

Carney turned around his party’s fortunes by embracing an explicitly anti-Trump message, stressing to voters that he and his party would defend Canada against threats from the United States. Trump has spent much of his time in office arguing that Canada should become the 51st state, and levying tariffs on Canadian goods.

“President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. That will never—that will never ever happen,” Carney said in his victory speech.

Voters across the world are clearly saying they want no part of the increased costs and instability that Trump has brought on. They are largely opposing candidates who embrace elements of Trump’s antagonistic style and bigotry, and they are giving resounding victories to parties that run against Trump’s economy-wrecking policies.

Americans are increasingly hostile to Trumpism as well. He is falling in approval and is now underwater on a host of issues, most notably tariffs and the economy. The global movement against Trump and his ideas is picking up steam, even on his home turf.