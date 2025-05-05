Because President Donald Trump loves a good distraction while ignoring far more pressing problems, he reportedly plans to announce that Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL draft—likely on the National Mall.

According to Axios, Trump will make the announcement flanked by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris. Soon after the report, the White House confirmed the president would make an unspecified sports-related announcement at 1 PM ET.

The NFL Draft was held in New York from 1965 to 2014 but has rotated cities since, most recently landing in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Now Trump, a terrible United States Football League team owner and wannabe NFL franchise owner, seems hopeful that the NFL’s massive popularity will rub off on him as his own poll numbers slide.

But one has to ask—why now? Americans are struggling under his erratic trade policies, and inflation remains stubborn. If Trump needs something to do, he could try fixing any of that rather than staging photo ops with football executives.

RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland, on Nov. 29, 2017.

Axios’ report comes just days after D.C. officials and the Commanders announced plans to bring the team back into city limits with a new multibillion-dollar domed stadium on the old site of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium. That venue, backed in part by taxpayer dollars, is expected to open in 2030, well after Trump is out of office (hopefully).

Axios noted that Trump may have a personal stake in making sure the stadium deal goes through. If the D.C. Council rejects it—which is possible, given concerns about public funding—the Trump administration could step in. After all, Congress only recently gave D.C. long-term control over the RFK Stadium’s land, but Trump could easily push to take it back if it suits him.

The double standard here is hard to ignore. In 2015, some conservatives melted down when then-President Barack Obama dared to fill out a March Madness bracket during a global crisis. One Commentary writer accused him of showing a “defiant unwillingness” to lead.

Trump, meanwhile, announces a football-themed press conference in the middle of economic and political chaos—and gets crickets from his party.

Some may find it absurd that Trump, who’s feuded with the NFL for decades, is now trying to pivot. He showed up at the Super Bowl and got booed, and just last week, he hosted some of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles at the White House.

And in typical fashion, Trump can’t help but make even the NFL draft about himself. After ranting on Truth Social that NFL teams were “STUPID” for passing on college football quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns picked Sanders a few rounds later. The White House then floated the idea that Trump helped make that happen.

“Does the president think he deserves credit for Sanders getting picked?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“All I will say is the president put out a statement and a few rounds later he was drafted,” Leavitt replied. “So I think the facts speak for themselves on that one.”

While the economy sputters and real crises go unaddressed, Trump is busy trying to weasel himself into the NFL. If it gets him applause, he’s more than willing to let everything else go up in smoke.