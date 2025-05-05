During “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday, host John Oliver broke down the inhumane and unconstitutional nature of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy of cruelty and fear.

“We're gonna dive straight in with our main story tonight, which concerns immigrants once again—named ‘Group of the Year’ by Right-Wing Scapegoat Magazine,” he said, setting the stage to critique the GOP’s supposed “worst first” strategy.

Oliver highlighted how the Trump administration has targeted vulnerable immigrant populations under numerous false pretenses and unfounded claims of criminality.

“For all this administration's talk of prioritizing hardened criminals, in practice, it seemed to value speed, volume, and spectacle over all else,” he said, referencing the frequent cruelty of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Cartoon by Pedro Molina

Rather than focus on actual crime, the Trump administration has repeatedly pursued what Sarah Saldaña, who served as ICE director during the Obama administration, described as “low-hanging fruit,” leading to the trampling of human rights.

“And you should avoid low-hanging fruit. If I were to constantly go for low-hanging fruit, I'd say that ‘worst first’ doesn't describe Trump's immigration policy so much as it describes his children,” Oliver said.

Oliver also addressed the Trump administration’s many abuses of power, including the kidnapping and detention of student protesters under bogus pretenses and the illegal deportation of an innocent man to El Salvador’s CECOT prison, with Trump justifying these unpopular actions with egregious lies and doctored evidence.

As Oliver demonstrates, the only “worst first” Trump has delivered are the first 100 days of his second term.