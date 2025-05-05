Congressional Republicans have reportedly settled on the name of their legislation that will slash Medicaid benefits in order to pay for President Donald Trump's tax cuts that overwhelmingly benefit the richest Americans.

According to Punchbowl News, the bill will be called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a play on Trump’s demand that Republicans put all of his policy proposals into “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.”

Punchbowl reported that Republicans had been toying with calling the legislation the Renewing the American Dream Act. That was a ridiculous name too, of course, as the bill would cut things like Medicaid, food stamps, and grants for low-income students to attend college—all things that help poorer Americans stay healthy and obtain better-paying jobs, and actually achieve the American dream.

But Trump didn't like that name, according to Punchbowl. And since Republicans do whatever Dear Leader demands, they changed up the plans.

The name of a bill seems like a silly thing to care about. But the name is important for how a party can sell legislation to the public.

For example, Democrats called then-President Joe Biden's signature piece of legislation the Inflation Reduction Act, an effort to message around a key issue at the time of lowering inflation.

But "One Big Beautiful Bill" is a terrible name that has no meaning to anyone but Trump and his Make America Great Again cultists.

And since the name is just a nod to the fact that Trump demanded Republicans come up with "one big beautiful bill" to capture all his unpopular policy priorities—like cutting taxes for the rich and giving him funds for his evil deportation plans—Democrats can remind voters that Republicans just cave to whatever their unpopular leader wants.

Democrats are already mocking the GOP for the apparent name of the legislation—which House Republicans are trying to pass before the Fourth of July but are having trouble agreeing on just how deep their cuts to critical social safety net programs should be.

Maddie McComb, a spokesperson for Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, renamed the bill “One Big Billionaire Bailout.”

And Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson mocked it as “One Bank-Breaking Bill”—a nod to the fact that the legislation would explode the deficit.

Even House Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t seem too thrilled about the name, telling a group of anti-abortion zealots last week, "Don’t judge me if I have to name it that, because that is what [Trump] wants me to do.”

How embarrassing.