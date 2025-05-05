A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Kids can do with a lot less, says billionaire wrecking the economy

Sure, tariffs will mean fewer toys for kids, but they also mean your 401k is worth less.

Trump is losing elections all over the globe

If only America would vote against Trump like this …

The rich turn on Trump's trade war

“I do not trust the administration to self-correct.” 👀

Supreme Court justices sure are quiet about attacks on their power

Three branches of government? Seems pretty inefficient. Why not one instead?

Trump fumbles priorities with latest deranged stunt

At least the NFL draft is one he won’t dodge.

Watch John Oliver lay into Trump for lawless deportations

Find out who won Right-Wing Scapegoat Magazine’s “Group of the Year”!

Cartoon: The never-ending story

Threat level: mildly alarming.

Click here to see more cartoons.