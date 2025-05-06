Rachel Maddow has a “special message” for media and political commentators who still call President Donald Trump a “populist.”

During her Monday night show, Maddow squashed the misconception that Trump is some kind of hero for working Americans, citing his weekend remarks on “Meet the Press” about how kids “don't need to have 30 dolls. They can have three. They don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.”

“The President has recently mused publicly that he does not care if the price of cars goes up. He does not care if we have a recession. He does not care if small businesses want relief from the tariffs. He does not care if strollers cost more,” Maddow said.

And while Trump is coming for the wallets of everyday Americans, Maddow also pointed out the White House’s decision to resume student loan collections this week, highlighting how little Trump cares about most people.

“Ever had a collections agency come after you? Remind me, please, what populism is. Somehow three dolls, five pencils, and a pounding on the door from the collections agency is not how I imagined it,” she said.

Trump’s economic chaos is draining consumer confidence and straining household budgets. Millions are facing bills they can’t pay, plummeting credit, shrinking wages, and financial ruin.

That’s Trump populism for you!