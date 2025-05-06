A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Holy disrespect: Trump's arrogance has Catholics steaming

No one’s laughing at the “jokes” about Trump becoming the next pope.

GOP loses best chance to take down Georgia Democrat

The right-wing quest to unseat Sen. Jon Ossoff just got harder.

Apparently, Hegseth paused weapons to Ukraine—behind Trump's back

The defense secretary just keeps proving how unfit he is.

Cartoon: Slapshot

O(uch), Canada!

This Trump nominee f-cked around on Jan. 6—and is now finding out

When you’re too MAGA for MAGA.

Think Trump's a populist? Rachel Maddow says to think again

The wannabe autocrat has proven that the last thing he cares about is people.

Judge shreds GOP attempt to undo North Carolina Supreme Court race

The Republican loser has been fighting the election outcome for six long months.

Trump holds federal funding hostage as war on Harvard escalates

Excerpts from the rambling, angry order will make you cringe.

Click here to see more cartoons.