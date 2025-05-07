A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Transportation chief blames DEI and Biden for ongoing air safety woes

It’s just more spin from a guy who voted to defund the Federal Aviation Administration.

Travelers beware: Trump’s REAL ID rollout is a real mess

Gotta love bureaucratic red tape.

JD Vance's brother got clobbered in primary for mayor of Cincinnati

So much for nepotism.

Illinois governor slams dog-killing Noem in latest jab at Team Trump

“Make sure all of your beloved animals are under watchful protection while the secretary is in the region.”

Cartoon: Loo musings

He’s just throwing shit against the wall to see what sticks.

Trump reportedly seeking out new horrific places to deport people

Because it’s all about the cruelty.

GOP budget plans would rip health care away from millions

Americans are going to have One Big Beautiful list of expletives if this passes.

Black college faces threats after Crockett commencement speech slams Trump

This is what happens when you don’t bow down before Dear Leader.

Click here to see more cartoons.