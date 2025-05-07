The dubious House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency held its “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” hearing Wednesday, during which its ranking Democrat, Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, gave her colleagues a piece of her mind.

“Let's call this hearing what it actually is. It's about bullying trans kids and members of the trans community to distract from the failed policies of the Trump administration, the failed policies and exploitation of this DOGE subcommittee, and the GOP's own cruel agenda that is happening right now here on Capitol Hill, as they're trying to gut Medicaid, gut food assistance, gut environmental programs to give tax breaks to billionaires, because that is actually what's going on behind these doors all around us,” Stansbury said.

Stansbury then addressed the LGBTQ+ community, affirming that Democrats are on their side.

“This is a committee here in Congress that was created this year by the GOP, supposedly to address government efficiency. And this hearing literally has nothing to do with that,” she said, before excoriating Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and the rest of the GOP for turning the subcommittee into a spectacle of bigotry.

“Maybe it’s to distract from the reality that our economy is tanking and prices are going up. Maybe it’s because the budget that came to Congress last week doubles down on proposals to take food out of the mouths of children,” she said.

She then highlighted how disastrous President Donald Trump’s first 100 days—and the broader Republican agenda of austerity cuts—have been for the nation. She also noted that she and her colleagues expect Greene’s DOGE subcommittee to devolve into a vehicle for right-wing propaganda, especially after the GOP's first hearing flopped so badly.

She concluded by calling for the hearing to be adjourned, but the GOP majority unfortunately voted to continue talking about transgender athletes … and fencing … and the Olympics.

At least Stansbury upheld the subcommittee’s so-called mission of “efficiency.”

You can read the full transcript of Stansbury’s speech here.