The Trump administration is reportedly pressuring countries it has targeted with tariffs to purchase goods and services from Elon Musk, a major donor to President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that internal State Department memos referenced the small African nation of Lesotho’s decision to sign a contract with Musk’s satellite internet provider, Starlink, after Trump announced a 50% tariff for Lesotho.

Starlink is owned by SpaceX, whose CEO is Musk. SpaceX generates billions of dollars in revenue each year, much of that from U.S. government contracts funded by taxpayers.

Lesotho has a population of just over 2.2 million, and the size of its economy is ranked 164th in the world, according to the World Bank. A nation of that size is unable to wield much leverage in trade negotiations with the U.S., which has the planet’s largest economy.

The State Department memo notes, “As the government of Lesotho negotiates a trade deal with the United States, it hopes that licensing Starlink demonstrates goodwill and intent to welcome U.S. businesses.”

President Donald Trump

Several other countries facing tariff pressure also signed deals with Starlink: India, Vietnam, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Other nations may also be facing pressure from Team Trump to hand off money to Musk while their economies suffer.

The Post reported that internal documents show Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordering U.S. officials to get regulatory approval for Starlink.

“[T]he Indian side sees this as an important lubricant that facilitates a deal,” a person briefed on the negotiations by Indian leadership told the paper.

In the 2024 election, Musk donated at least $288 million—some of it via deceptive political action committees and groups—in favor of electing Trump to the presidency and Republicans downballot. Since then, he has been a key figure in the Trump administration by heading up the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

DOGE has attacked multiple government agencies, undermining services and protections for millions of Americans. Opinion polling has shown DOGE’s support decreasing and public revulsion to Musk’s actions increasing.

The public disgust with Musk’s influence—he is the richest person in the world—is unlikely to dissipate with the revelation that his wealth is being increased as part of the tariff process.

While Starlink raises its revenue and Musk’s bottom line, prices for consumer goods like toys are set to increase. Trump recently said that children having fewer toys like dolls is a necessary hardship of pushing his tariff goals.

“I don’t think that a beautiful baby girl needs—that’s 11 years old—needs to have 30 dolls,” Trump told “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

The tariffs are also raising costs for goods like flowers, board games, and video game consoles. Simultaneously, congressional Republicans are attempting to cut the safety net and cut taxes for ultrawealthy people, like Musk.

Trump has turned the government into a Musk-pleasing enterprise at all angles.