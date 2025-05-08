A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

The battle is here: GOP health care cuts and tax giveaways to the rich

The GOP’s attacks on health care would harm American lives.

Trump pressures countries targeted by tariffs to buy Musk's crap

Trump has turned the government into a Musk-pleasing enterprise.

Influencer with no medical license picked to be nation's top doctor

Only a matter of time until people start dying from the common cold again.

Trump loses another election

Looks like the Trump administration has their work cut out for them with the new pope.

Trump finds a new way to make things even more expensive for Americans

They call it an American dream, not reality.

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug presents cut-out 'n' dress-up Trump paper dolls

The emperor has lots and lots of clothes.

House GOP has nothing better to do than try to rename Gulf of Mexico

There just aren’t any more pressing issues!

