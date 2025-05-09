A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

You've got to hand it to them: GOP wants to restrict porn

So much for our bodies, our rules.

Yet another Fox pundit gets Trump gig after top choice crashes and burns

As a conspiracy theorist, anti-Muslim advocate, and an election denier, she’ll fit in perfectly.

Cartoon: Jan. 6 to May 8

A stolen election is a stolen election.

Librarian of Congress is latest casualty in Trump’s racist war on workers

She’s the first woman and first Black person to hold the job, so obviously, she has to go.

The New York Times regurgitates yet another Trump lie

Trump loves it when the media does his bidding.

