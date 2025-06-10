Steve Bannon has been obsessed with Elon Musk, even after he made his exit from the so-called Department of Government Efficiency last month.

This time, Bannon’s calling for a special counsel investigation into Musk’s alleged drug abuse of ketamine, Adderall, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms.

"I think we just, my point is, let's everybody step back, take a deep breath," Bannon told Chuck Todd on Sunday. "I think there have to be formal investigations."

"Where do these investigations come from? Is it [inspectors general] or—I think—we don't have IGs right now," Todd responded, referring to the Trump administration’s callous firing of 18 inspectors general in January.

"I think the best way to do it is as a special counsel that can kind of oversee everything. Pull [Musk's] security clearance for the drugs, temporarily, investigate the whole drug situation,” Bannon responded.

Last month, The New York Times released a bombshell report claiming that Musk was using ketamine “sometimes daily” while he was busy slashing the federal workforce.

But even without the damning article, Bannon has always loved any excuse to attack Musk, who he’s called a “sociopathic overlord” and a “parasitic illegal immigrant.”

Then again, maybe Bannon just really misses being Trump’s favorite—or even now, his least favorite.