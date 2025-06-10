A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Americans largely reject Trump's military invasion of California

People aren’t buying what Trump is selling as a violent uprising.

Bannon’s obsession with Musk continues—this time over alleged drug abuse

Let. Them. FIGHT.

Texas' latest attack on abortion will fascinate and horrify you

As if we needed more proof that conservatives see women as nothing but incubators.

Cartoon: You're not special

The GOP doesn’t care who dies.

GOP House committee chair abandons politics for cushy private sector job

The Republican House majority gets even slimmer.

House speaker says Gavin Newsom should be 'tarred and feathered’

Very statesman-like, not at all authoritarian.

Doctors and health workers warn US is spiraling toward crisis

The ongoing push away from vaccines is going to make America a global—and contagious— laughingstock.

