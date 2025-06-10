Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California did not mince words during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday as he slammed a renewed Republican effort to repeal the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which has protected abortion providers and women seeking reproductive health care for over three decades.

“There's nothing pro-life about this legislation. Actually, it's anti-life because it stands with, and in alignment for, people who would bring harm to women,” Swalwell said, referring to the repeal legislation introduced by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas.

“Do you all ever talk to women?” Swalwell continued. “Do you know that this decision about what to do with your own body once you're pregnant is the hardest, most personal decision most women will ever make in their life?”

He added that an “overwhelming majority” of women make reproductive health decisions early in pregnancy and often based on health care issues. “And you want to stand with some violent asshole who's going to get in their way as they make this decision?” he said. “I mean, give me a break.”

The FACE Act of 1994 was passed to combat escalating violence against women and abortion providers, including the high-profile murders of doctors who performed abortions. The law prohibits the use of force, intimidation, or obstruction against people seeking or providing reproductive health services.

Roy has tried and failed to repeal the FACE Act before. But now, with Trump granting clemency to 23 anti-abortion extremists and the Supreme Court stripping away reproductive rights, the GOP clearly sees an opportunity to take away more protections, degrading women’s health and safety even further.